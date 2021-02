The Indian indices ended 2 percent higher on Wednesday, in an extended trading session, led mainly by gains in banking and financials stocks with the Nifty Bank surging over 1,400 points. The Sensex ended 1,030 points higher at 50,781 while the Nifty50 rose 274 points to settle at 14,982.

Earlier during the day, trading at the NSE index was suspended due to a technical issue. The benchmark Nifty50 was frozen at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent since 10.08 am. However, the index later reopened at 3:45 pm.

Broader markets also rose during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, four of the top five gainers were from the BFSI space. Coal India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while UPL, Powergrid, Dr Reddy's TCS, and JSW Steel led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty Bank index jumped nearly 4 percent while the Fin Services index added 3.5 percent for the day. Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal also ended in positive for the day, up around 0.8 percent each. However, Nifty IT was the only index in the red.

The Nifty Bank index jumped 4 percent or over 1,400 points with all its constituents in the green after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that embargo has been lifted on the grant of govt businesses to private banks. Private banks can now be equal partners in the development of the Indian economy, furthering Govt's social sector initiatives, and enhancing customer convenience, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.