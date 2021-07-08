Closing Bell: Sensex plunges 485 points, Nifty below 15,800; metals, banks drag

Indian benchmark indices closed nearly a percent lower on Thursday amid cautious global sentiment, despite S&P 500 closing at record highs Wednesday.

Broader markets also succumbed to the selling pressure, with the midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.4 and 0.04 percent, respectively. Market breadth, on Thursday, favoured declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 2:3.

On the Nifty50 index, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and HCL Tech were the top gainers. Forty-one of the fifty Nifty stocks closed the day in the red, with Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and ONGC leading the losses.

The share price of Tata Motors continued to fall through the third straight session. The stock fell over 3 percent on Thursday despite the management commentary.

Weekly expiry and concerns about the Delta Variant weighed heavily on the market as almost all sectoral indices witnessed selling.

Of the indices, only Nifty IT closed in the green and other sectors lost 1-2 percent. Nifty Metal slipped the most, losing over 2 percent, followed by Nifty Financials. Financials continued to be major laggards, all indices losing close to 2 percent -- ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank led the losses.

Nifty FMCG, Auto. Media, Pharma ended the day nearly 1 percent lower. TCS closed with a minor cut ahead of the quarterly earnings.

On the IPO front, the offering of Clean Science and Technology has been subscribed 2.42 times so far on July 8, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 2.97 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.