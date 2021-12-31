Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty surge in last session of year; Hindalco, Tata Motors lead gains

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher on the last day of 2021, however, Omicron concerns kept investors on the backfoot globally. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 58,253, as it rose 460 points and the Nifty50 index surged 150 points to end at 17,354.

The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied 1.3 percent higher. The market breadth favours the advances, as 26 stocks advanced and 4 declined.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Realty, and Consumer Durables stocks rose over 1 percent. Nifty Metal index rallied over 2 percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Shree Cement, Hindalco Titan , Tata Motors, UltraCement, Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gains, as each scrip rose over 2 to 5 percent. Leading the losses were NTPC, Cipla, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, and Coal India.

Markets this year

Sensex and Nifty end the fourth consecutive year with gains and all the sectoral indices closed in the green this year.

Sensex rose over 22 percent this year and Nifty rose over 24 percent. Nifty Bank rose 14 percent this year after posting losses in 2020. Meanwhile, the midcap index surged 45 percent. The Nifty Metal index rallied over 70 percent higher and Nifty IT surged over 60 percent.

Nifty PSU Bank also rose over 45 percent and Nifty PSE rose nearly 40 percent. Nifty Media index climbed 35 percent higher and the auto index surged 20 percent. Nifty Pharma and FMCG index also surged over 10 percent this year.

Top Nifty gainers and losers

The top gainer and loser this year was an auto stock. Tata Motors rallied over 160 percent this year and Hindalco rose nearly 100 percent. Tech stocks like Wipro and Tech Mahindra surged over 85 percent each. Bajaj Finserv and Grasim climbed over 85 and 75 percent, respectively. Steel stocks like Tata Steel and JSW Steel surged over 70 percent over the year. SBI also surged nearly 70 percent and Titan surged over 60 percent.

Hero MotoCorp declined over 20 percent in 2021 and Kotak Mahindra Bank declined over 10 percent. Dr Reddy's was down 6 percent and Bajaj Auto slipped over 5 percent during the year. HDFC Life slipped 5 percent and Maruti declined over 3 percent. Hindustan Unilever declined 1.5 percent and IndusInd Bank settled 1 percent lower.

Global markets

Globally, stock markets dipped Friday in thin trading but were set to see in the New Year with double-digit gains for 2021 while oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel following their biggest annual rise since 2009.

With several markets in Asia and Europe closed on Friday, trading volumes were very thin and most markets directionless. Britain's FTSE 100, an underperformer throughout 2021, fell 0.35 percent.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to a flat open after stocks attempted pullback overnight in spot trading.

A growing number of countries are reporting record daily cases of COVID-19 because of Omicron variant, New Year celebrations will be scaled back and dampened by ongoing uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

Commodity prices have enjoyed a very strong year too, with supply often falling short of a jump in demand as economies reopened. On the last day of the year, oil benchmarks declined with brent crude at $79.72 and US oil at $76.75. But both the indices are up over 50 percent this year, spurred by the global economic recovery and OPEC+ restraint.

Crytocurrency prices rose on the last day of the year, after falling for three straight day and recovering losses. Bitcoin rose 3 percent to $48,000-level and the number two coin Ether gained a similar amount to $3,805.

With inputs from Reuters