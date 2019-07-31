Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing streak; IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel top gainers
Updated : July 31, 2019 05:07 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices snapped two days of losses to end higher on Wednesday.
The Sensex ended 84 points higher at 37,481, while the broader Nifty50 index added 33 points to end at 11,118.
IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, YES Bank, IOC, and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
