Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap six-day losing streak; YES Bank surges 9%, Bajaj Finance up 7%

Indian benchmark indices snapped six days of losses to end marginally higher on Friday led by gains in financials and auto stocks, whereas, energy and IT stocks capped the gains.

Investors remained cautious on the back of selling by foreign investors and disappointing corporate earnings amidst growth worries.

Meanwhile, in Asia, uncertainties over whether Washington and Beijing will be able to settle differences over trade, technology, and even geopolitical ambitions, kept many investors on guard. Negotiators from the two countries will meet in Shanghai next week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent.

The Sensex ended 52 points higher at 37,883, while the broader Nifty50 index added 32 points to end at 11,284. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.6 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index fell 0.05 percent.

YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, and Bharti Infratel were top gainers on the Nifty50, while Vedanta, IOC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty IT and Nifty Energy, ended higher for the day. Nifty Auto index gained the most, up 2.15 percent, followed by Nifty Pvt Bank, up 1.24 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Pharma indices were up around 1 percent each for the day. Among losers, Nifty IT and Nifty Energy lost 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

YES Bank gained 9 percent on media reports that TPG Capital’s Indian private equity arm and Advent International Corporation are among institutional investors that may infuse fresh capital into the lender.

Bajaj Finance rose 7.4 percent after Jefferies maintained a buy rating on the stock on better June quarter numbers. The company has reported a 43 percent rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,195 crore against Rs 835.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.