Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap six-day losing streak; YES Bank surges 9%, Bajaj Finance up 7%
Updated : July 26, 2019 07:53 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices snapped six days of losses to end marginally higher on Friday led by gains in financials and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 52 points higher at 37,883, while the broader Nifty50 index added 32 points to end at 11,284.
YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, and Bharti Infratel were top gainers on the Nifty50.
