#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap six-day losing streak; YES Bank surges 9%, Bajaj Finance up 7%

Updated : July 26, 2019 07:53 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices snapped six days of losses to end marginally higher on Friday led by gains in financials and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 52 points higher at 37,883, while the broader Nifty50 index added 32 points to end at 11,284.
YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, and Bharti Infratel were top gainers on the Nifty50.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap six-day losing streak; YES Bank surges 9%, Bajaj Finance up 7%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem business for $1 billion

Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem business for $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV