Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day gaining streak to end in red; RIL, Nestle top losers

Updated : December 23, 2019 03:47 PM IST

A late bounce saw the benchmarks recover in the last half an hour of trade to end marginally in the negative
The BSE Sensex ended 39 points lower at 41,643 and the Nifty50 settled 9 points lower at 12,263
Yes Bank, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Coal India and SBI led the losses on Nifty50
cnbc two logos
