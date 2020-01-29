Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 2 sessions of losses to end higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Updated : January 29, 2020 03:49 PM IST

Indian markets ended higher on Wednesday, snapping 3 sessions of losses on back of strong Q3 earnings.
The Sensex ended 232 points higher at 41,198, while the Nifty50 index settled 74 points higher at 12,129.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, and Nestle India were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 2 sessions of losses to end higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance top gainers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement