Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 2 sessions of losses to end higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance top gainers
Updated : January 29, 2020 03:49 PM IST
Indian markets ended higher on Wednesday, snapping 3 sessions of losses on back of strong Q3 earnings.
The Sensex ended 232 points higher at 41,198, while the Nifty50 index settled 74 points higher at 12,129.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, and Nestle India were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more