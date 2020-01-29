Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 2 sessions of losses to end higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Indian markets ended higher on Wednesday, snapping 2 sessions of losses on the back of strong Q3 earnings. Investors also remained optimistic ahead of the Union Budget on February 1, where the government is expected to announce measures to revive economic growth that has slipped to a more than six-year low.

The Sensex ended 232 points higher at 41,198, while the Nifty50 index settled 74 points higher at 12,129. Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks for the day with Nifty Midcap up 0.2 percent and Nifty Smallcap down 0.2 percent.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, and Nestle India were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Dr. Reddy's, TCS, and HDFC led the losses.

Among sectors, major buying was seen in metal, auto, and FMCG indices. Nifty FMCG rallied 1.3 percent, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were up 0.9 and 0.8 percent, respectively. Nifty Bank also added 0.4 percent and Nifty IT rose 0.3 percent. However, Nifty Pharma was negative for the day.

Shares of Bajaj Finance surged 5 percent after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported its highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,614.11 crore in Q3, rising 52 percent YoY.

M&M Financial Services jumped 4 percent after the company reported a 14 percent rise in its net profit in Q3.