Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty slip from record highs to end flat; Adani Ports in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices slipped from intra-day record highs to close flat Wednesday after notching record highs in the previous session.

The Sensex closed 15 points in the red at 55,944 whereas the Nifty50 index rose 10 points to a record closing high of 16,634. The broader market indices, however, outperformed their peers, with small-caps surging nearly a percent higher and mid-caps gaining almost half a percent.

Nifty had hit an intraday record high of 16,712 points and Sensex had hit 56,198. Despite this, the breadth of the market ended in the green, though not as high as it was in the morning session. For every two stocks that rose, one stock slumped.

The top stocks on the Nifty50 index were Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Hindalco, ONGC, and Coal India; with each scrip rising between 2-4 percent. Among the top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, and Dr Reddy. Each scrip lost somewhere between 1-3 percent.

Among NSE sectoral gauges, Nifty Oil & Gas, IT, and Metal surged the most. Nifty Oil & Gas surged over a percent higher. While Nifty IT surged almost 1 percent, metals surged over half a percent. Nifty PSU Bank closed flat.

On the contrary, Nifty Consumer Durables slipped over a percent, followed by Nifty Realty and Media, as both the sectors slumped half a percent. Nifty Pharma, Bank, Auto, and Healthcare indices ended the day in the red.