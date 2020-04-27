Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday, powered by gains in banking and asset management company stocks after the RBI launched a special liquidity facility for mutual funds to ease the pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sensex ended 416 points higher at 31,743, while the Nifty settled 128 points at 9,282.

The Reserve Bank of India said it would open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore ($6.56 billion) to ease liquidity strain, reassuring investors after Franklin Templeton last week said it would wind down six credit funds due to a lack of liquidity.

The Nifty Banking Index extended gains to rise 2.5 percent after the announcement, while the Nifty Private Bank Index jumped 3 percent. Nifty Fin Services also added 2 percent for the day

Asset manager Nippon Life India Asset Management soared 12 percent, while HDFC Asset Management Company jumped 5 percent.

Investor sentiment was also helped by gains in broader Asian markets as meetings of major central banks this week raised hopes of more measures to counter the fallout from the pandemic.

The Bank of Japan on Monday expanded monetary stimulus for the second straight month to ease corporate funding strains and finance huge government spending, while the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are due to meet later in the week.

Back home, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while NTPC, HDFC Bank, M&M, Dr Reddy's, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

Apart from banks and financials, Nifty IT index also surged over 2 percent and Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were up over 1 percent each.