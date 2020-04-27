Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries Updated : April 27, 2020 03:40 PM IST The Sensex ended 416 points higher at 31,743, while the Nifty settled 128 points at 9,282. Nifty Private Bank Index jumped 3 percent. Nifty Fin Services also added 2 percent for the day. RBI launched a special liquidity facility for mutual funds to ease the pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365