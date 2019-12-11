Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty reverse losses to end higher; IT, banking stocks lead gains

Indian shares reversed losses in the last leg of trade to ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in IT and private bank stocks. Index heavyweights like HDFC, TCS, Kotak Bank and Infosys contributed the most to the indices. Meanwhile, Asian stocks also extended earlier gains, although advances were patchy ahead of US Fed meet.

The Sensex ended 173 points higher at 40,412, while the Nifty50 index ended 53 points higher at 11,910. Broader markets were mixed for the day with Nifty Midcap up 0.8 percent and Nifty smallcap down 0.3 percent.

Among stocks, GAIL, Zee, NTPC, IOC, and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Yes Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, and Hindalco led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except 2, ended the day in green. Nifty IT rose the most, up over 1 percent, followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Fin Services, which added around 0.7 percent each. Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto also advanced 0.4 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal lost 0.1 percent and Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.06 percent for the day.

Uncertainty over fundraising saw Yes Bank stock coming under heavy selling pressure. The bank's share slipped over 14 percent for the day after it said the board is favourably considering Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group's $500 million offer. The bank, in a filing to stock exchanges, added that a $1.2 billion binding offer of Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings continues to be under the board's consideration.

Shares of PC Jeweller fell over 5 percent after CARE Ratings downgraded the medium-term instrument of the company.

Globally, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 led gains with a 0.7 percent rise. Shanghai blue chips also added 0.2 percent, while, Japan’s Nikkei was unchanged.