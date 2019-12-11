Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty reverse losses to end higher; IT, banking stocks lead gains
Updated : December 11, 2019 03:40 PM IST
Indian shares reversed losses in the last leg of trade to ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in IT and private bank stocks.
Index heavyweights like HDFC, TCS, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and Infosys contributed the most to the indices.
The Sensex ended 173 points higher at 40,412, while the Nifty50 index ended 53 points higher at 11,910.
