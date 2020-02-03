Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty recover to end higher after a 2.5% fall on Budget day; FMCG stocks gain most Updated : February 03, 2020 03:40 PM IST Indian markets ended higher, amid a volatile session on Monday after falling over 2.5 percent on Budget day, led by gains in most major sectors. The BSE Sensex ended 137 points higher at 39,872, while the Nifty50 index settled 62 points at 11,724. Asian Paints, Nestle India, HUL Bajaj Auto, and Britannia were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Bharti Infratel, ITC, Yes Bank, TCS, and GAIL led the losses.