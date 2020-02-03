Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty recover to end higher after a 2.5% fall on Budget day; FMCG stocks gain most

Indian markets ended higher, amid a volatile session on Monday after falling over 2.5 percent on Budget day, led by gains in most major sectors. Major buying was seen in banks, auto, FMCG, and metal stocks.

The sentiment was boosted after India’s manufacturing activity expanded at its quickest pace in nearly eight years in January with robust growth in new orders and output. However, the Budget disappointed the markets and investors alike, who expected better stimulus measures to revive the falling economic growth. As per the experts, the measures failed to address concerns of lower consumer spending and investment.

The BSE Sensex ended 137 points higher at 39,872, while the Nifty50 index settled 46 points at 11,708. Meanwhile, broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap index up 1 percent and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.14 percent.

Asian Paints, Nestle India, HUL Bajaj Auto, and Britannia were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Bharti Infratel, ITC, Yes Bank, TCS, and GAIL led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty surged the most, up 1.6 percent, followed by Nifty Auto, which rose 1.5 percent. Nifty Metal also added 1.5 percent, while Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Bank advanced 0.97 percent and 0.77 percent, respectively. However, Nifty PSU Bank dragged the indices, down 2.5 percent, while Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma also lost 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent for the day.

Shares of ITC shed nearly 5 percent after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2020 proposed to increase excise duty on cigarettes across various lengths. Downgrades by various brokerages also weighed on the sentiment.

Godrej Properties shares rallied nearly 8 percent after its December-quarter result. The company posted a 9.27 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.49 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 41.54 crore in the same period last year.

Globally, world shares sank to their lowest in seven weeks on Monday, dragged down by a plunge in Asian stocks on their first trading day after a long break on fears the coronavirus epidemic would hit demand in China. Chinese shares were deep in the red, with the blue-chip index stumbling 7.8 percent to a 4-1/2 month trough.