Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rebound and close 0.5% higher; midcaps, smallcaps outperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices broke a six-session losing streak Tuesday and closed over half over percent higher at day's high pushed by bank and auto stocks. The frontline indices rose as much as 2-4 percent from intraday lows.

The 30-scrip , as it rose 365 points and the Nifty50 index surged 130 points to end at 17,277. Sensex has gained over 1,000 from intraday lows and the Nifty Bank is up 1,300 points from the lows. 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,858

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied a percent higher. The market breadth favours the advances, with two stocks rising for every one stock that slipped.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in the Nifty PSU Bank index, which rose over 4 percent. Nifty Bank, Media, Auto closed over 2 percent higher. Nifty Realty surged over 1.5 percent and the pharma stocks gained over half a percent. Nifty IT, on the other hand, declined over 0.3 percent.

Axis Bank, Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Maruti Suzuki SBI , IndusInd Bank, and UPL led the gains, as each scrip rose 3 to 7 percent. Leading the losses were Wipro, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, UltraCement, and Tech Mahindra.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea shares rally 5%; why telco stock is surging

Globally, European stocks opened higher despite a downbeat Asian session. The world stocks are set for their biggest monthly drop since the pandemic hit markets in March 2020 due to fears over Ukraine-Russia and the West tensions and prospects of the central banks withdrawing the pandemic-time support from the economies.

A build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border has caused fears that Russia will invade. NATO said Monday it was putting forcing on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

The US Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday. It is expected to give guidance about the trajectory of monetary policy tightening ahead of the meeting in March in which investors expect the first post-pandemic rate hike. Tightening monetary policy typically hurts riskier assets, such as equities, and makes government bonds more attractive to investors.

After a weak Asian session in which stock indexes extended Wall Street's losses, European markets opened higher. The STOXX 600 was up half a percent higher, rebounding after dropping to the lowest level since October on Monday. Britain's stocks were up 0.3 percent and the MSCI world equity index was down 0.2 percent.

The crude oil prices, on the other hand, recovered some of the previous day's losses, as the geopolitical tensions fuelled supply fears. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies recovered, with Bitcoin trading 5 percent higher at $36,470. On Monday it hit a six-month low of $32,950.72, having halved since its latest all-time high of $69,000 hit in November.

With inputs from Reuters