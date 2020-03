Indian shares post biggest single-day fall to end 13 percent lower on Monday as investors continued to fret over the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak on economic growth.

Earlier in the day, trading was halted for both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty after they hit 10 percent lower circuit but the downtrend continued even after the trading was resumed.

The Sensex ended 3,935 points lower at 25,981 while the Nifty lost 1,135 points to settle at a 4-year low of 7,610. The carnage continues in broader markets as well with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices down 14.5 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Axis Bank contributed the most to the downfall.

The increase in shutdowns to contain the virus also weighed on the sentiment. India has shut over 75 districts along with bus and railway services to restrain the pandemic.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) has cut its India growth forecast by 90 basis points to 3.1 percent from 4 percent in the March quarter, due to shutdowns in various districts to contains COVID-19 outbreak. It also said that it estimates that a month's shutdown will cost about 50 bps of annual GDP.

No stock on the Nifty50 index gave positive returns for the day, while Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports were the top losers.

All sectoral indices also witnessed heavy selling with the Nifty Bank index losing the most, down over 16 percent. Nifty Fin Services also shed 15.5 percent and Nifty Auto crashed 14 percent for the day. Nifty Metal declined 11.2 percent and Nifty FMCG also fell 10.4 percent for the day.