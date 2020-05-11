  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to end lower; ICICI Bank down 4.5%

Updated : May 11, 2020 03:44 PM IST

The Senex ended 81 points lower at 31,561, while the Nifty fell 12 points to settle at 9,239.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell over 1.5 percent each.
Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index
