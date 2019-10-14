Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to end flat; Infosys down 3.5%, IRCTC up 127% over issue price

Indian shares pared gains in the last hour of trade to end flat on Monday as gains in auto and metal indices were capped by losses in IT and financial stocks.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on optimism from the positive tone of the Sino-US trade talks. Australia's main index gained 0.54 percent and South Korea rose 1.11 percent. Shanghai blue chips added 1 percent.

The Sensex ended 87 points higher at 38,214, while the broader Nifty50 index added 25 points to end the day at 11,330. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices were flat.

Tata Motors, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cements and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, and UPL led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank, ended in green for the day. The realty index rose the most, up 1.6 percent, followed by the Nifty Auto index, which rose 1.5 percent. The Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Metal gained around 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, while the Nifty Bank added 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT slipped 0.3 percent and Nifty PSU Bank lost 0.5 percent.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) settled 127 percent higher against its issue price at Rs 728.6 after making a strong stock market debut. It listed at Rs 651, a 103 percent premium from its issue price of Rs 320.

Adani Gas surged over 9 percent after the company informed that French energy giant Total SA would buy a 37.4 percent stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

Infosys shares fell 3.5 percent after the IT major reported a 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 4,019 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance shed 7 percent 14 after Moody's had downgraded the company's rating to B2 from Ba2 with negative outlook.

Reliance Capital tanked 10 percent after the company agreed to sell its stake in Reliance Securities.