Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to end flat; Infosys down 3.5%, IRCTC up 127% over issue price
Updated : October 14, 2019 05:32 PM IST
Indian shares pared gains in the last hour of trade to end flat on Monday as gains in auto, and metal indices were capped by losses in IT stocks.
The Sensex ended 87 points higher at 38,214, while the broader Nifty50 index added 25 points to end the day at 11,330.
All sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank, ended in green for the day.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more