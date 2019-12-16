Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty pare early gains to end in red; auto, FMCG stocks fall
Updated : December 16, 2019 04:01 PM IST
The BSE Sensex settled 71 points lower at 40,939, while the NSE Nifty50 was down by 26 points to end at 12,061.
Decline in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ITC, HUL, and HDFC Bank added to the woes.
In intra-day deals, the BSE Sensex rose 175 points to hit a new high of 41,185, while the Nifty Bank index also advanced 143 points to its all-time high of 32,157.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more