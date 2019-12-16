#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty pare early gains to end in red; auto, FMCG stocks fall

Updated : December 16, 2019 04:01 PM IST

The BSE Sensex settled 71 points lower at 40,939, while the NSE Nifty50 was down by 26 points to end at 12,061. 
Decline in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ITC, HUL, and HDFC Bank added to the woes.
In intra-day deals, the BSE Sensex rose 175 points to hit a new high of 41,185, while the Nifty Bank index also advanced 143 points to its all-time high of 32,157.
