Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Nifty Bank up by 600 points
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil slump deepens as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns
Rupee rises 3 paise against US dollar in early trade
Updated : March 23, 2021 03:51 PM IST

The Sensex ended 280 points higher at 50,051, and the Nifty closed higher at 14,814, up 78 points.
Broader markets also ended the day higher, with the midcap and smallcap indices surging nearly 1 percent each.
After four trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty indices are back above 50,000 and 14,000, respectively. 
Published : March 23, 2021 03:33 PM IST

