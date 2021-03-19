Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty ends 1% higher, snapping 5 sessions of losses; FMCG, metal stocks surge Updated : March 19, 2021 03:51 PM IST The Sensex ended 642 points higher at 49,858 while the Nifty rose 186 points to settle at 14,744. However, for the week, both indices were down around 2 percent. On the Nifty50 index, HUL, NTPC, JSW Steel, UPL and Tata Steel were the top gainers. Published : March 19, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply