Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty ends 1% higher, snapping 5 sessions of losses; FMCG, metal stocks surge

Indian indices ended over a percent higher on Friday, snapping losses from the last 5 sessions after as US Treasury yields dipped from near 14-month highs. The benchmark US 10-year yield climbed to a more-than-one-year peak of 1.754 percent overnight before easing to 1.6821 percent.

Domestically, broad-based buying was seen across most sectors, barring realty. Gains were mainly led by FMCG, metal and energy sectors.

The Sensex ended 642 points higher at 49,858 while the Nifty rose 186 points to settle at 14,744. However, for the week, both indices were down around 2 percent.

"The highly volatile domestic markets witnessed a smart recovery from its morning weakness and was swinging between gains and losses during the day owing to strong buying seen in FMCG, Pharma and Energy stocks. However, auto stocks were under pressure after the announcement of the government's new scrapping policy. The unsettling pace of U.S bond yields and a surge in COVID cases worldwide resulted in the global markets trading deep in red," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets were also higher for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, HUL, NTPC, JSW Steel, UPL and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, and Titan led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Energy rallied over 2.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively for the day while the metal and pharma index rose 1-2 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Fin Servcies and Nifty IT were also up 0.5-1 percent. However, Nifty Realty ended the day in the red.

Future Group stocks were locked in a 10 percent lower circuit after the Delhi High Court put the Future-Reliance deal on hold in relief for e-commerce giant Amazon. Future Retail was locked in a 10 percent lower circuit at Rs 55.85 per share on the BSE while Future Consumer traded at Rs 6.42, down 10 percent. Future Enterprises was also down 9.5 percent at Rs 8.64 per share and ]Future Lifestyle shed 10 percent to Rs 64.85.

Meanwhile, the share price of ICRA was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 3,349 per share after PPFAS Asset Management bought over two percent stake in the rating agency company through block deals.