Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with mild gains; Yes Bank rallies 27% on stake sale buzz

Updated : March 05, 2020 03:37 PM IST

The BSE Sensex ended 61 points higher at 38,470, while the Nifty50 index settled 18 points higher at 11,269.
Meanwhile, the broader markets were mixed in trade with the Nifty Midcap index up 0.05 percent and Nifty Smallcap index down 0.1 percent.
YES Bank share price rallied 27 percent after a Bloomberg report said that the government has approved a plan for State Bank of India to form a consortium that will buy a stake in the debt-ridden lender.
