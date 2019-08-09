Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end positive, post first weekly gain after 5-weeks; Indiabulls Housing Fin surges 14%
Updated : August 09, 2019 04:29 PM IST
After rallying 480 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 254.55 points or 0.68 percent higher at 37,581.91.
The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 percent to 11,109.65.
The Nifty MidCap index outshined frontline indexes, rising almost a percent higher.
