Indian indices ended higher for the third straights session on Friday led by FMCG, auto and pharma stocks. Gains in index heavyweights ITC, HDFC, HUL, L&T, and Nestle also lifted the indices during the day.

The Sensex ended 223 points higher at 32,424 while the Nifty rose 90 points to end at 9,580.

Meanwhile, investors remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic GDP data due later today, while heightened US-China tensions capped gains.

Other Asian stock markets pulled back, as investors awaited the United States’ response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong.

Back home, GDP data is likely to show India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years during the January-March quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand.

On the Nifty50 index, IOC, Wipro, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and ONGC were the top gainers, while Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, TCS, and Titan led the losses.

Most major sectors were in the green for the day. Nifty Realty rose the most, up 4 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG, which rose 3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal were also up around 1.5 percent each, while Nifty Bank added 0.2 percent for the day.

Shares in Vodafone Idea jumped 13 percent after a report said that Google was eyeing a stake in the telecom firm.