Indian shares ended over a percent higher on Thursday, helped by gains in metal and financial stocks, as focus shifted to the start of corporate earnings. The Sensex ended 409 points higher at 36,737, while the Nifty rose 108 points to settle at 10,813.

Index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and SBI were the top contributors to the index

Broader markets were also positive with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Hindalco, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, which rose up to 6.5 percent while Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, and Hero Moto led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG, ended the day in the green. Nifty Metal jumped nearly 2 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose around 1.5 percent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma were also up around 0.4 percent each. Meanwhile, the FMCG index fell 0.3 percent for the day.