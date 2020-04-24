  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Updated : April 24, 2020 03:41 PM IST

The Sensex ended 536 points lower at 31,327, while the Nifty50 settled 159 points lower at 9,154.
The decline was mainly led by banking, financial and IT stocks.
However, gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries capped some losses.
