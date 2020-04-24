Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian shares fell over 1.5 percent on Friday, tracking weak global markets, as reports that an experimental drug to treat COVID 19 showed inconclusive results weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex ended 536 points lower at 31,327, while the Nifty50 settled 159 points lower at 9,154. The decline was mainly led by banking, financial and IT stocks. However, gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries capped some losses.

Meanwhile, Asian shares also fell following reports that Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir had failed to help severely ill COVID-19 patients in its first clinical trial. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, RIL, Britannia, Sun Pharma, Cipla, and Hero Moto were the top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Zee, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindalco led the losses.

Broader markets were also negative for the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down around 2 percent each.

Among sectors, banks and financials fell 3-4 percent after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announced the winding up of its six credit risk fixed income schemes.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices also lost over 2 percent each, however, Nifty Pharma was the only sector in the green, up 1.3 percent.

ICICI Bank fell over 4 percent after the lender removed from Chris Wood India's portfolio. The market strategist also removed HDFC Bank and introduced weightage in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The move reduces the exposure of Wood's portfolio in Indian private sector banks from 8 percentage points to 3.