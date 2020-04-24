Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8% Updated : April 24, 2020 03:41 PM IST The Sensex ended 536 points lower at 31,327, while the Nifty50 settled 159 points lower at 9,154. The decline was mainly led by banking, financial and IT stocks. However, gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries capped some losses. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365