Closing Bell: Market erases Friday’s gains, records the 2nd biggest single-day fall
Updated : March 16, 2020 03:51 PM IST
The BSE Sensex ended the day 2,713 points lower at 31,390, while the Nifty50 ended 758 points lower at 9,197.
Among stocks, YES Bank was the only gainer in the Nifty50 index, while IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and ICICI Bank led the losses.
All sectoral indices also ended the day in the red. Nifty Metal lost nearly 9 percent, whereas Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Realty shed over 8 percent.