Global stocks plunge, dollar slides
Bitcoin plunges to lowest in a year as volatility grips
Yellow metal rises after US Fed cuts rate
Rupee opens 19 paise lower at 74.10 against dollar
Closing Bell: Market erases Friday’s gains, records the 2nd biggest single-day fall

Updated : March 16, 2020 03:51 PM IST

The BSE Sensex ended the day 2,713 points lower at 31,390, while the Nifty50 ended 758 points lower at 9,197.
Among stocks, YES Bank was the only gainer in the Nifty50 index, while IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and ICICI Bank led the losses.
All sectoral indices also ended the day in the red. Nifty Metal lost nearly 9 percent, whereas Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Realty shed over 8 percent.
RBI announces long-term repo operations up to Rs 1 lakh crore, opens another dollar-swap window

Gold price today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

