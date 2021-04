Indian indices ended mixed on Friday as gains in IT, auto and pharma sectors were capped by losses in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex ended 28 points higher at 48,832 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at 14,618.

However, for the week, both indices ended around 1.5 percent lower.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmarks for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Wipro, Hindalco, Cipla, Asian Paints, and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, L&T, and Tata Steel led the losses.

Among sectors, the pharma, IT and auto indices rose 1-2 percent while Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG added around half a percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were in the red for the day.

IT stocks rose with the index up over 1 percent on positive sentiment after Wipro posted its Q4 results.

The share price of IT major Wipro rallied 9 percent after the firm reported its best Q4 results in ten years. The company sees sequential revenue growth of 2-4 percent in Q1 of FY22 in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion.