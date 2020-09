Indian indices fell in the last leg of trade to end with minor cuts on Tuesday dragged by selling across most key indices, however, IT stocks and index heavyweight RIL capped gains. The Sensex ended 52 points lower at 38,365 while the Nifty fell 37 points to settle at 11,317.

Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

All key sectors, except Nifty IT, were also in the red for the day. Nifty Metal index fell the most, down over 3 percent while Nifty Pharma lost 1.6 percent. The banking and auto indices were also down 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

However, Nifty IT rose 1 percent for the day led by L&T Infotech HCL Tech, Infosys, and Wipro, up 1.5-3 percent.