Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower over China epidemic worries; all sectors in red

The Indian markets ended lower on Thursday, following global peers, with all major sectors ending in the red. The sentiment was affected amid fears of Coronavirus affecting the global economy after its death toll reached 170 forcing airlines to cut flights and stores to close. Domestic investors were also cautious ahead of the Union Budget due on February 1.

The Sensex ended 285 points lower at 40,914, while Nifty settled 94 points lower at 12,036. Meanwhile broader markets also underperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap index down 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, globally, MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, also fell 0.5 percent as European shares followed Asian indexes into the red, stoking demand for the perceived security of safe-haven assets from bonds to gold.

Back home, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Eicher Motors, and NTPC were the top Nifty gainers, while, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, and Wipro led the losses.

All sectoral indices ended the day on a negative note. Nifty Pharma shed 2.1 percent, while Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty PSU Bank indices lost over 1.3 percent each. Nifty IT also declined 0.9 percent and Nifty Bank fell 0.7 percent in trade today.

Reliance Industries declined nearly 2.5 percent after the global brokerage firm Macquarie downgraded the stock to 'underperform' saying most of the positives are already priced in.

Escorts rallied over 9 percent after the company’s December quarter earnings beat estimates driven by gross margin expansion. Escorts reported a 9.2 percent rise in standalone Q3FY20 net profit to Rs 153 crore against Rs 140.1 crore in the year-ago period.