Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower over China epidemic worries; all sectors in red
Updated : January 30, 2020 03:44 PM IST
The Indian markets ended lower on Thursday, following global peers, with all major sectors ending in the red.
The Sensex ended 285 points lower at 40,914, while Nifty settled 94 points lower at 12,036.
Nifty Pharma shed 2.1 percent, while Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty PSU Bank indices lost over 1.3 percent each.
