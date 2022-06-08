Sensex and Nifty50 extend losses after RBI hikes repo rate — investors lose Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 4 days

Indian equity benchmark indices, in a highly volatile trade on Wednesday, ended in the negative zone. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the unanimous decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to banks — by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent, on expected lines.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 215 points or 0.4 percent to settle at 54,892, while the broader Nifty 50 index shut shop at 16,356, down 60 points or 0.4 percent lower.

Tata Steel, SBI, Dr.Reddy's, Titan, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel was the top laggard. ITC, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were the other major losers on the indices.

Investors lost Rs 5.5 lakh crore in four days as the total m-cap of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 253.5 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and the Smallcap indices also ended with minor losses.

Amid sectoral indices, the BSE Telecom index shed 1.6 percent. The Energy and FMCG indices were down a percent each while the BSE Realty index surged nearly 2 percent.

(Read here) Shares of PNB Housing Finance surged over 7 percent on Wednesday after the board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) approved infusing Rs 500 crore into the company. PNB will invest the amount by participating in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance.