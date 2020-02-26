Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower for 4th session as coronavirus-led global selloff continues
Updated : February 26, 2020 03:37 PM IST
Indian shares extended losses for the fourth straight session on Wednesday as fears of a potential coronavirus pandemic rattled the markets.
The BSE Sensex ended 392 points lower at 39,889, while the Nifty50 index settled 119 points lower at 11,678.
Metal stocks tumbled as prices fell on the London Metal Exchange. JSPL, NMDC, Hindalco, and Hind Copper lost over 2 percent each for the day.