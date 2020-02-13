Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by private banks, metal stocks; IndusInd Bank top loser

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday due to concerns around growth after data showed a surprise drop in industrial output for December and a rise in January inflation to a six-year high. The rise in new cases of Coronavirus epidemic also weighed on the sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended 106 points lower at 41,460, while the Nifty50 index settled 26 points lower at 12,175.

December industrial output contracted 0.3 percent, after rising for the first time in three months in November, meanwhile, January CPI rose to 7.59 percent which may force RBI to hold policy rates for a longer time.

Private banks, metals, and auto stocks lost the most among sectors. The broader markets were also in the red with the Nifty Midcap index and Nifty Smallcap index down 0.2 percent and 0.02 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's Zee, SBI, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. Nifty Bank fell the most, down 0.9 percent, whereas Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Metal shed 0.8 percent each. Nifty Realty lost 0.5 percent and Nifty Auto also slipped 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, among gainers, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT rose 0.8 percent, and Nifty FMCG was up 0.14 percent for the day.

Private lender Yes Bank rose over 6 percent after it received non-binding expressions of interest (EOI) from several prominent investors. On Wednesday, the bank said that it received non-binding expressions from four investors namely JC Flowers & Co. LLC; Tilden Park Capital Management LP; OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors) and Silver Point Capital.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) jumped 11 percent after the company reported an almost three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 206 crore driven by the strength in ticketing.