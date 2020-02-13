#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 13
Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally
Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
Rupee opens lower at 71.39 against dollar
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by private banks, metal stocks; IndusInd Bank top loser

Updated : February 13, 2020 03:51 PM IST

The BSE Sensex ended 166 points lower at 41,460, while the Nifty50 index settled 26 points lower at 12,175.
Among stocks, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's Zee, SBI, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank led the losses.
Private lender Yes Bank rose over 6 percent after it received non-binding expressions of interest (EOI) from several prominent investors.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by private banks, metal stocks; IndusInd Bank top loser

You May Also Like

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

Facebook launches We Think Digital to empower 1 lakh women

Facebook launches We Think Digital to empower 1 lakh women

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement