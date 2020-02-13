Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by private banks, metal stocks; IndusInd Bank top loser
Updated : February 13, 2020 03:51 PM IST
The BSE Sensex ended 166 points lower at 41,460, while the Nifty50 index settled 26 points lower at 12,175.
Among stocks, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's Zee, SBI, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank led the losses.
Private lender Yes Bank rose over 6 percent after it received non-binding expressions of interest (EOI) from several prominent investors.