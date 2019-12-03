Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by metal, banking stocks; Yes Bank cracks 7.5%
Updated : December 03, 2019 03:41 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday with the Nifty below 12,000 levels dragged by banking, metal and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 127 points lower at 40,675, while the Nifty50 index ended 54 points lower at 11,994.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more