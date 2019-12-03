#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by metal, banking stocks; Yes Bank cracks 7.5%

Updated : December 03, 2019 03:41 PM IST

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday with the Nifty below 12,000 levels dragged by banking, metal and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 127 points lower at 40,675, while the Nifty50 index ended 54 points lower at 11,994.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by metal, banking stocks; Yes Bank cracks 7.5%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV