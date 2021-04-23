Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by IT, FMCG stocks; down around 2% for the week

Indian indices ended lower on Friday after a volatile session amid concerns of the unrelenting surge in COVID cases and its impact on the economy. The benchmarks witnessed broad-based selling across sectors with FMCG, IT and pharma dragging the most.

The Sensex ended 202 points lower at 47,878 while the Nifty fell 65 points to settle at 14,341. For the week, both benchmarks ended around 2 percent lower.

Total cases of the novel coronavirus in India rose by another record of 332,730, while a record 2,263 people had died in the last 24 hours, as hospitals struggled to arrange oxygen supplies and intensive care beds for patients.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch forecast a negative outlook for India, citing deterioration in the country’s “public finance metrics”, and said surging infections may delay a recovery in its GDP.

On the Nifty50 index, NTPC, PowerGrid, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers while M&M, Britannia, Dr Reddy's Wipro and ICICI Bank led the losses.

Broader markets, however, outperformed frontline indices with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.4 percent.

Sectors were mixed for the day with FMCG, IT down the most, around 1 percent each. Meanwhile Metal, Pharma and auto indices lost around 0.4 percent each. Banking and financial indices were also in the red.

The share price of Tata Elxsi jumped nearly 6 percent after the company reported strong March quarter earnings with a sharp increase in its net profit.