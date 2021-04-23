  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by IT, FMCG stocks; down around 2% for the week

Updated : April 23, 2021 03:38:23 IST

The Sensex ended 202 points lower at 47,878 while the Nifty fell 65 points to settle at 14,341.
The benchmarks witnessed broad-based selling across sectors with FMCG, IT and pharma dragging the most.
Broader markets, however, outperformed frontline indices with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.4 percent.
Published : April 23, 2021 03:34 PM IST

