Indian indices ended lower on Thursday weighed by losses in energy, IT and financial stocks. The sentiment was also lower as broader Asian markets also remained subdued on worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.

The Sensex ended 164 points lower at 52,318 while the Nfity fell 41 points to settle at 15,680.

Both indices rose around a percent each in the month of June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

"Selling was triggered in the domestic market as investors remained cautious about the increasing covid cases especially in Asia. Despite the easing of restrictions, the manufacturing PMI data for June contracted to 48.1 from 50.8 in the previous month. However, the diminishing rate of domestic infection and progress in vaccination provided some comfort to the market. Positive auto sales numbers for June helped the sector to trade in positive territory," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.7 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers while Bajaj Finserv, Britannia, Infosys, Wipro, and Shree Cement led the losses.

Automaker stocks were in focus, as companies released their sales numbers for June. Bajaj Auto rose nearly 2 percent after it reported better than expected sales numbers for June.

Meanwhile, telecom operator Vodafone Idea fell 9 percent after the company's March-quarter loss widened and revenue fell compared with the previous quarter.