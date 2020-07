Indian shares inched lower on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks fell after a central bank report forecast that bad loans could soar due to a rise in debt amid the pandemic. A record jump in daily coronavirus cases also weighed on the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 194 points lower at 37,935 while the Nifty lost 62 points to settle at 11,132.

Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while ICICI Bank, Zee, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank led the losses.

Banking stocks dropped after a report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday evening said bad loans could rise to as much as 15 percent of the total loans by March 2021. The report further said the COVID-19 pandemic could increase financial vulnerabilities, including corporate and household debt burdens in the case of a severe economic contraction.

The Nifty banking index fell 3.5 percent while the Nifty Fin Services index was down 2.4 percent for the day.

ICICI Bank fell the most, down 6 percent after the lender reported a profit that missed estimates for the quarter to June as its provisions for bad loans rose sharply. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank also lost 3.5 percent after managing director Aditya Puri sold bank’s shares worth Rs 843 crore post-July 21.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were the only 2 sectors in the green for the day, up 1.8 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty also lost over 1.5 percent each.