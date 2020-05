Indian equity markets ended lower on Thursday as coronavirus cases in the country crossed 50,000 despite weeks-long lockdown, which has also hampered economic activity in the country. The losses were led by a decline in consumer and financial stocks.

The Sensex ended 242 points lower at 31,443, while the Nifty50 index fell 72 points to settle at 9,199.

India has been under the world’s most extensive lockdown since late March. The union government on Thursday said that coronavirus infections reached 52,952, while the death toll stood at 1,783.

The lockdown has put pressure on an already slowing economy as it shut factories and businesses, many of which reported zero revenues in April, and left millions of Indians without an income.

Mosy key sectoral indices were in the red for the day with Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services falling around 1.3 percent for the day. Nifty Bank also lost 0.8 percent, while Nifty Auto and Nifty IT shed around 0.5 percent.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and M&M were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while ONGC, NTPC, BPCL, Kotak Bank and GAIL led the losses.

Yes Bank’s shares jumped 6 percent after the troubled lender reported a surprise profit for the March quarter.