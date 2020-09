Indian shares ended lower on Monday after a volatile session dragged by financials and heavyweights RIL and Bharti Airtel, however, gains in IT stocks were capped losses. The Sensex ended 98 points lower at 38,756 while the Nifty fell 24 points to settle at 11,440.

Broader markets continued to rally after market regulator Sebi announced new rules for the multi-cap funds. The Nifty Midcap index ended 2.5 percent higher while the Nifty Smallcap index rose 5.5 percent for the day. Smallcap index posted its biggest one-day gain in over 6 years while the Midcap Index in over 3 months.

As per the new guidelines, multi-cap mutual funds will have to make a minimum investment of 25 percent each in equity and related instruments of large-cap, midcap and smallcap companies. The fund managers have been given flexibility for the balance of 25 percent of the fund.

Four out of 5 top gainers on the Nifty50 index were from the IT space. HCL Tech, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and UPL were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Power Grid and SBI led the losses.

The IT index also surged over 4 percent led by HCL Tech, up over 10.5 percent after a strong Q2 update. Other IT stocks also rose with L&T Infotech, Wipro, TCS and Tech Mahindra rose 3.3-6 percent.

The IT firm said that it sees Q2 constant currency revenue up over 3.5 percent on a QoQ basis and margin in the range of 20.5-21 percent. It is enabled by broad-based momentum across all service lines, verticals and geographies, the firm added.