Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower, dragged by financials; IndusInd Bank down 6%, Bharti Airtel up 4%
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:10 PM IST
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 1.1 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index shed 0.5 percent.
Bharti Airtel, Grasim, Reliance Industries, HUL and HCL Tech were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
Banking and financial indices fell the most with the Nifty Bank, the Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Private Bank down around 3 percent each.
