Indian shares ended lower on Monday as telecom exposure weighed on banking stocks. The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the telecom companies, as well as the Department of Telecom (DoT) for the telcos failing to submit the AGR dues and also directed for contempt proceedings to be launched against the network operators.

Indian banks are burdened with nearly $140 billion of bad loans and may face another huge hit if Vodafone Idea is forced into bankruptcy.

The BSE Sensex ended 202 points lower at 41,056, while the Nifty50 index settled 68 points lower at 12,046. Meanwhile, the broader markets were also in the red with the Nifty Midcap index and Nifty Smallcap index down 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Titan, GAIL, Nestle India, TCS, and Vedanta were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, Coal India, Cipla, ONGC, and BPCL led the losses.

Most major sectoral indices were negative for the day. Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most, down 3 percent, whereas Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty shed 1.5 percent each. Nifty Metal lost 1 percent and Nifty Auto was also down 0.5 percent. Nifty Bank was also in the red for the day, down 0.4 percent.

PSU banks were under pressure post the Supreme Court verdict with Bank of Baroda, J&K Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, and Canara Bank down 3-5 percent.

Vodafone Idea fell over 3 percent after rising 19 percent in intra-day deals as the Supreme Court refused to provide more time to Vodafone Idea to clear its AGR dues. Bharti Airtel was flat even after it paid Rs 10,000 crore for adjusted gross revenue dues as part of its dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Shares of Muthoot Finance jumped over 17 percent buoyed by a strong third-quarter performance. The company reported a 66 percent jump in the non-banking financial company's consolidated net profit to Rs 803 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.