Market
Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as RBI fails to ease growth concerns
Updated : August 07, 2019 04:39 PM IST
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 10855.50, down 92.75 points or 0.9 percent.
The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex ended at 36690.50, down 286.35 points, or 0.8 percent.
ZEEL shares were up 5 percent on reports of a likely merger of its direct-to-home business, Dish TV India, with Bharti Airtel's Airtel TV.
