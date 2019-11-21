#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as PSU stocks drag; BPCL, Coal India top losers

Updated : November 21, 2019 04:02 PM IST

Among stocks, Zee, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Adani Ports and HUL were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Other public sector stocks like SAIL, Coal India, HPCL, PFC, NMDC, Oil India and ONGC were also in red, down between 1.5-5 percent.
The Nifty Metal also declined 2 percent, while the Nifty Auto was down 1 percent.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as PSU stocks drag; BPCL, Coal India top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Modi govt to Rajya Sabha

Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Modi govt to Rajya Sabha

FASTag compulsory for all vehicles from December 1

FASTag compulsory for all vehicles from December 1

430 toll plazas FASTag-ready ahead of December 1 deadline; NHAI asked to make live feed public

430 toll plazas FASTag-ready ahead of December 1 deadline; NHAI asked to make live feed public

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV