Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as PSU stocks drag; BPCL, Coal India top losers
Updated : November 21, 2019 04:02 PM IST
Among stocks, Zee, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Adani Ports and HUL were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Other public sector stocks like SAIL, Coal India, HPCL, PFC, NMDC, Oil India and ONGC were also in red, down between 1.5-5 percent.
The Nifty Metal also declined 2 percent, while the Nifty Auto was down 1 percent.
