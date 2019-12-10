Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as IT, banks drags; Yes Bank cracks 10%
Updated : December 10, 2019 03:39 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, amid broad based selloff, dragged by IT, metal, and banking stocks.
Losses in index heavyweights like TCS, ITC, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries also added to the fall.
The Sensex ended 247 points lower at 40,240, while the Nifty50 index ended 81 points lower at 11,857.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more