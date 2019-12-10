#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as IT, banks drags; Yes Bank cracks 10%

Updated : December 10, 2019 03:39 PM IST

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, amid broad based selloff, dragged by IT, metal, and banking stocks.
Losses in index heavyweights like TCS, ITC, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries also added to the fall.
The Sensex ended 247 points lower at 40,240, while the Nifty50 index ended 81 points lower at 11,857.
