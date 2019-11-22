#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as IT, banks drag; Infosys, TCS top losers

Updated : November 22, 2019 03:46 PM IST

The Sensex ended 216 points lower at 40,359, while the Nifty50 index ended 52 points lower at 11,916.
For the week Sensex was up 0.03 percent and Nifty rose 0.2 percent.
Among stocks, Tata Steel, Zee, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as IT, banks drag; Infosys, TCS top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV