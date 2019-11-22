Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as IT, banks drag; Infosys, TCS top losers
Updated : November 22, 2019 03:46 PM IST
The Sensex ended 216 points lower at 40,359, while the Nifty50 index ended 52 points lower at 11,916.
For the week Sensex was up 0.03 percent and Nifty rose 0.2 percent.
Among stocks, Tata Steel, Zee, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty50
