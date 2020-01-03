Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as crude oil jumps after US airstrike in Middle East

Indian market ended lower on Friday as oil prices surged after US airstrikes killed a top Iranian commander, intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The weak rupee also dragged the indices further.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets also stumbled following news of the air strikes, in which General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and a top Iraqi militia leader were killed early at Baghdad airport.

The Sensex ended 162 points lower at 41,464, while the Nifty settled 55 points lower at 12,227.

Oil prices surged, reflecting concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies. Brent crude futures jumped to their highest since September 17 and were last up 2.88 percent at $68.16 a barrel.

The rupee also weakened by 0.26 percent to 71.5525 against the dollar. India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, making it highly susceptible to crude price swings.

In the domestic market, major selling was seen in banking and auto indices with Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto down over 1 percent each. Meanwhile Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG also declined 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent for the day. Nifty Energy also fell 0.5 percent dragged by oil refiners post tension in Middle East emerged.

However, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma benefit from a weaker rupee, rising 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, TCS, Sun Pharma, GAIL, HCL Tech and Infosys gained the most on the Nifty, while Zee, Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, and Eicher Motors led the losses.

Banking stocks were under pressure with Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank down between 1 percent and 3.5 percent.