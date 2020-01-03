#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as crude oil jumps after US airstrike in Middle East

Updated : January 03, 2020 03:37 PM IST

Indian market ended lower on Friday as oil prices surged after US airstrikes killed a top Iranian commander, intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The Sensex ended 162 points lower at 41,464, while the Nifty settled 55 points lower at 12,227.
Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma benefit from a weaker rupee, rising 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
