Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as coronavirus death toll rises; Nifty Metal index down 3% Updated : February 10, 2020 03:36 PM IST Indian markets ended lower on Monday, dragged by metal stocks, as rising death toll in China raised alarm bells about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak. The BSE Sensex ended 162 points lower at 40,980, while the Nifty50 index settled 67 points lower at 12,031. The Nifty Metal index, was the worst-performing sector for the day, down over 3 percent.