Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as banks drag; Yes Bank tanks 15%, IndusInd Bank down 6%

Updated : September 30, 2019 03:45 PM IST

Indian shares fell on Monday after a two-week rally, dragged down by declines across banking and financial shares.
The Sensex ended 155 points lower at 38,667, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 38 points to end the day at 11,474.
Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, ITC, Infosys, and TCS were the top gainers on Sensex, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma led the losses.
