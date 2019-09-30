Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as banks drag; Yes Bank tanks 15%, IndusInd Bank down 6%
Updated : September 30, 2019 03:45 PM IST
Indian shares fell on Monday after a two-week rally, dragged down by declines across banking and financial shares.
The Sensex ended 155 points lower at 38,667, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 38 points to end the day at 11,474.
Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, ITC, Infosys, and TCS were the top gainers on Sensex, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma led the losses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more