Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak Q1 earnings; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank top draggers
Updated : July 22, 2019 03:48 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Monday, amid subdued Asian peers, dragged by financial stock.
The Sensex ended 306 points lower at 38,031, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 82 points to end at 11,337.
Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Eicher Motors, and HDFC Bank led the losses on Nifty50.
