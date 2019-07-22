#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak Q1 earnings; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank top draggers

Updated : July 22, 2019 03:48 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Monday, amid subdued Asian peers, dragged by financial stock.
The Sensex ended 306 points lower at 38,031, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 82 points to end at 11,337.
Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Eicher Motors, and HDFC Bank led the losses on Nifty50.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak Q1 earnings; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank top draggers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Digital media to reach $5.1 billion by 2021, says report

Digital media to reach $5.1 billion by 2021, says report

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak Q1 earnings; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank top draggers

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak Q1 earnings; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank top draggers

Income Tax Returns: Here are the main changes to this year's ITR-1, ITR-2 forms

Income Tax Returns: Here are the main changes to this year's ITR-1, ITR-2 forms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV