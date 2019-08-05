Market
Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid J&K unrest, global growth concerns; banking indices drag, YES Bank down 8%
Updated : August 05, 2019 03:54 PM IST
The Sensex ended 418 points down at 36,700 while the broader Nifty50 index lost 135 points to end the day at 10,863.
YES Bank, UPL, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, and Grasim led the losses on Nifty50 index.
All sectoral indices, except Nifty IT, ended lower for the day.
