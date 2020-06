Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after six sessions of gains; financials drag

Updated : June 04, 2020 03:36 PM IST

The Sensex ended 129 points lower at 33,981, while the Nifty fell 32 points to settle at 10,029.

Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Zee, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.