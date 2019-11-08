#YesBank#TelecomWar
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after Moody's cuts outlook to 'negative'; IT, FMCG stocks drag

Updated : November 08, 2019 03:46 PM IST

The Sensex ended the day 330 points lower at 40,324, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 104 points to end the day at 11,908.
The Nifty Midcap fell 0.56 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index lost 0.36 percent.
Among sectors, major selling was seen in PSU Bank and pharma sectors, down around 2 percent each.
