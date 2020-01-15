Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end in the red after hitting record high in 2 previous sessions
Updated : January 15, 2020 03:38 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, after hitting record highs in two previous sessions, as major banking heavyweights fell during the day.
Investors also turned cautious ahead of the signing of an initial trade deal.
